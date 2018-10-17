Sunday's game between the Vikings and New York Jets is only the 11th meeting all-time in the series. But from Mike Zimmer and Todd Bowles to Sheldon Richardson and Kirk Cousins, the connections and story lines between these two teams run deep.

Here's Wednesday video from Vikings headquarters in Eagan, with players and coach Mike Zimmer discussing the Week 7 tilt. Plus, catch an Access Vikings report from writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer.

Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk about some of the hot topics of the week as the Vikings prepare for a trip to New York to face the Jets.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spoke to media about the upcoming game against the New York Jets and the challenges they present.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins views Sam Darnold as a capable quarterback for the New York Jets, and respects what he has done for them.

Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson spoke candidly about his past and the circumstances surrounding his trade from the Jets and the Seahawks, admitting he's overcome personal battles and finds himself in a good place in Minnesota.