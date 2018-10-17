Sunday's game between the Vikings and New York Jets is only the 11th meeting all-time in the series. But from Mike Zimmer and Todd Bowles to Sheldon Richardson and Kirk Cousins, the connections and story lines between these two teams run deep.
Here's Wednesday video from Vikings headquarters in Eagan, with players and coach Mike Zimmer discussing the Week 7 tilt. Plus, catch an Access Vikings report from writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Controversy and history surround facing the Jets
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk about some of the hot topics of the week as the Vikings prepare for a trip to New York to face the Jets.
Sports
Tsitsipas, Sock reach Stockholm Open quarterfinals
Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 4 Jack Sock both needed three sets to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open on Wednesday.
Gophers
SEC banking on some veteran stars _ even Kentucky
Kentucky's PJ Washington says coach John Calipari has "chilled out" at practice leading up to the season.
Twins
Brewers pull Wade Miley after 1 batter in Game 5 subterfuge
The Milwaukee Brewers have pulled starting pitcher Wade Miley after he faced just one batter in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series.
Golf
Laura Davies wins Senior LPGA Championship
Laura Davies won the Senior LPGA Championship on Wednesday at chilly and windy French Lick Resort to sweep the two senior major events of the year.
