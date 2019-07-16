Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended for three games without pay by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Thomas, 23, was sentenced to three years probation in May after pleading guilty to a felony charge of marijuana possession. A Jan. 16 search of his Mendota Heights apartment found about 5 ounces of marijuana.

Thomas can practice with the Vikings during training camp and play in preseason games, but he will be ineligible for the first three regular season games against the Falcons, Packers and Raiders. He can return to the team on Monday, Sept. 23.

According to a Dakota County criminal complaint, officers also found fewer than seven grams of marijuana wax, nearly $16,000 in cash and a .45 caliber handgun in Thomas’ apartment.

Thomas, undrafted out of Jacksonville State, was active for five Vikings games last year. He figures to compete for depth alongside Mike Boone when training camp opens next week.