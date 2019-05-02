Vikings running back Roc Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to a felony marijuana possession charge stemming from a January arrest at his Mendota Heights apartment.

Thomas pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree marijuana charge in Dakota County court on Wednesday, and will be required to undergo random testing, as well as a chemical dependency evaluation and potential treatment, as part of his probation. He was given a stay of adjudication — a state sentencing measure that avoids a full conviction for low-level first-time drug offenders — and can have the charge dismissed from his record if he abides by the terms of his probation.

It remains to be seen if the running back will face additional discipline from the NFL as the result of his guilty plea. He was active for five games last season and figures to battle Mike Boone for the third running back spot on the Vikings’ roster, behind Dalvin Cook and third-round pick Alexander Mattison.

The 23-year-old was arrested on Jan. 19, when officers found 143 grams of marijuana and less than seven grams of marijuana wax, as well as $15,802 in cash and a .45 caliber handgun in Thomas’ apartment, according to the Dakota County criminal complaint filed at the time of Thomas’ arrest.