Vikings rookie defensive back Mike Hughes suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s 27-17 victory over Arizona, and the team fears he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

An NFL source confirmed the preliminary diagnosis. Coach Mike Zimmer said Hughes, who was on crutches in the locker room, will have an MRI Monday.

Hughes was the team’s first-round pick out of Central Florida this spring.

Last year’s first round pick, running back Dalvin Cook, lost most of his rookie season because of a torn ACL.