Vikings rookie receiver Davion Davis was caught driving drunk in St. Paul and has a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to charges.

Davion Davis was stopped about 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 26 after a state trooper clocked him going 81 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on eastbound Interstate 94 near Pascal Street, according to court records. The trooper pulled over Davis and noticed his bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol, and Davis admitted that he had been drinking, his citation continued.

His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.13%, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. Davis stands charged with three misdemeanor drunken driving counts and is due back in Ramsey County District Court on Jan. 17.

In a statement issued Monday, the Vikings said, “We were made aware of Davion’s arrest at the time of the incident and immediately notified the league office. We are following the NFL’s disciplinary process.”

A message was left with his attorney Monday seeking a response to the allegations.

Davis, who played at Sam Houston State and went undrafted, is on the practice squad and was not active for Monday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Davis spent the first three weeks of the season on the Vikings’ practice squad before being elevated to the active roster on Sept. 18. He did not see action in two games and was waived by the team in Week 6. He re-signed with the Vikings to the practice squad on Oct. 14 and was signed to the active roster on Oct. 24, one day after his 23rd birthday, when he made his NFL debut against Washington.

He was active but did not play at Kansas City on Nov. 3 and saw action on offense and special teams at Dallas on Nov. 10.

Davis was arrested the same weekend, teammate Jayron Kearse was pulled over while driving drunk on I-94 in Minneapolis, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.10%.

Kearse, a backup defensive back, had with him a loaded handgun, according to the patrol. He was charged with carrying a gun without a permit, a gross misdemeanor, and four misdemeanor counts: possessing a gun while under the influence of alcohol, two counts of drunken driving and careless driving.