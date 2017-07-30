MANKATO — The Vikings are close to locking up another star defender through the 2022 season.

The Vikings are expected to finalize a five-year extension Sunday for cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who is already under contract for $8.026 million this season, league sources confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Rhodes is expected to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon after the deal is done.The new contract should make Rhodes one of the league’s highest paid at his position after enjoying a breakout season with five interceptions in 2016.

Due in large part to Rhodes’ play against receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins, only two NFL defenses were better against the pass than the Vikings last season. And even though head coach Mike Zimmer has said he doesn’t like a cornerback shadowing a top receiver, he has repeatedly trusted the 27-year-old Rhodes to do so.

Rhodes is the next in line after the Vikings signed defensive end Everson Griffen to a four-year extension earlier this week. The team is also expected to eventually discuss new deals for defensive tackle Linval Joseph, receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Eric Kendricks, among others.

The NFL’s current highest-paid cornerback is Washington’s Josh Norman, who signed a five-year deal last year worth up to $75 million.