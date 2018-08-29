Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones has been booked into the Dakota County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, according to jail records.

Jones was arrested by Eagan police Tuesday on probable cause of theft, interfering on a 911 call and misdemeanor domestic assault. He has not been formally charged.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman released a statement regarding Jones.

"We are aware of the situation involving Cayleb Jones and are in the process of gathering more information. Further comment will be provided at the appropriate time," Spielman said.

Jones is currently suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Jones, 25, spent last year on the Vikings practice squad and is vying for one of the 53 roster spots. He was expected to play Thursday night against the Titans in the final preseason game.

He's the brother of Bills receiver Zay Jones, who was reportedly arrested in March for felony vandalism. Zay Jones was seen on a video obtained by TMZ Sports struggling with another man, identified by the site as Cayleb, and reportedly trying to jump out of a 30th-floor window until police arrived.

Cayleb Jones was undrafted out of Arizona in 2016.

This is a developing breaking news story.