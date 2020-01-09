It appears Vikings fans should be cautiously optimistic about Adam Thielen playing in Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the 49ers.

Thielen showed up on the team’s Wednesday injury report after being limited with an ankle injury, but a league source said the injury occurred when Thielen got cleated in practice and needed stitches. It’s believed the wide receiver will be fine to play on Saturday, though it’s worth watching how the Vikings list Thielen when they issue their final injury report of the week on Thursday afternoon.

Appearing on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Thursday, Thielen said, “Yeah, you know how it is; got a little tangled up in practice. But I’m going to do whatever it takes. It’s playoffs — I’m going to do whatever it takes to be out there on Saturday and try to help this team win.” The team delayed Thielen’s regularly-scheduled news conference on Wednesday while he was receiving treatment after practice, but he is expected to talk to reporters on Thursday afternoon.

Thielen caught seven passes for 129 yards in the Vikings’ win over the Saints on Sunday, including a 43-yard reception in overtime that set up Kirk Cousins’ game-winning touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph. It was the first time he’d surpassed 100 yards since the Vikings’ Oct. 6 win over the Giants, which came two weeks before a hamstring injury that caused Thielen to miss four game and large parts of two others.