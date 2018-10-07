Philadelphia -

Beating the Eagles in Philadelphia does nothing to make up for losing the NFC title game here nine months ago, but it does fit nicely into a winning scenario for this season.

Before the season began, most close to the team figured that if the Vikings could survive the first five games, they would be able to make hay over the rest of the schedule, and at a time when the quarterback, offensive coordinator and remade offensive line would have developed some familiarity.

The Vikings’ 23-21 victory at Philadelphia was less than predictable but gives the Vikings a 2-2-1 record after five games, and means that only missed field goals kept them from going 3-2.

Kirk Cousins was brilliant under pressure, Adam Thielen became the first receiver in the Super Bowl era to start a season with five 100-yard games and the Vikings’ defense produced a touchdown and held Carson Wentz in check.

If the Vikings make the playoffs, this could prove to be the key victory of the season. And it earned coach Mike Zimmer a victory in his rematch with Eagles coach and offensive guru Doug Pederson, whose offense wasn’t as potent with Wentz this time as it was with Foles in the NFC title game.