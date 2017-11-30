Moon, Cunningham, Culpepper, Favre and Keenum.
Case Keenum became the Vikings’ fifth quarterback in franchise history to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors, doing so with a red-hot November. Keenum completed 71 percent of his passes for 866 yards, eight total touchdowns and two interceptions in three wins.
It’s the Vikings’ first offensive player of the month award since Adrian Peterson in November 2015 and the first by a quarterback since Brett Favre in November 2009.
However, Keenum is still playing for his starting job on a weekly basis ahead of Teddy Bridgewater, according to head coach Mike Zimmer. He’ll get his 10th start for the Vikings on Sunday in Atlanta.
