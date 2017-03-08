The Vikings placed the second-round tender on restricted free agent Adam Thielen on Wednesday, according to a league source.

The move should keep the Vikings’ leading receiver from last season on the roster in 2017 as the two sides continue to negotiate a long-term extension, the source said. Thielen’s one-year tender is worth nearly $2.8 million and does not preclude Minnesota from re-signing him to a bigger deal this offseason.

Thielen, 26, could still draw interest from other teams after he enjoyed a breakout season last year with 69 catches for 967 yards.

The Vikings’ decision to use the second-round tender means if Minnesota chooses not to match another team’s offer sheet for Thielen in free agency, they’ll receive a second-round pick as compensation for losing him.

The Vikings have until 3 p.m. on Thursday, the official start of free agency, to tender the team’s last restricted free agent in receiver Charles Johnson.

Offensive guard/tackle Jeremiah Sirles, an exclusive rights free agent, had his one-year tender made official on Wednesday, the team announced. Center/guard Zac Kerin, another ERFA, received his one-year tender earlier this week, per a league source.