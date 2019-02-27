– The Vikings have exercised an option in Mike Zimmer’s deal that keeps the coach under contract through the 2020 season, General Manager Rick Spielman said at the NFL combine on Wednesday morning.

Zimmer’s contract had been set to expire after the 2019 season. Asked in January if he would be comfortable coaching into the final year of his deal, The 62-year-old coach said, “Sure, I got no problem with that. Free agent after that, right?”

Instead, the Vikings’ move grants the coach some measure of security as he heads into his sixth season, with his fourth offensive coordinator (Kevin Stefanski) and a revamped offensive staff designed to provide the Vikings with the continuity they’ve lacked on offense in the past.

“I don’t think, from our ownership through our entire organization, that we don’t believe in Coach Zimmer, and that he is the right head coach for us going forward,” Spielman said.

Spielman would not address his contract status, saying, “I’m never going to talk about my situation.” Multiple sources have told the Star Tribune that Spielman’s deal, like Zimmer’s, was set to expire after the 2019 season.

Zimmer, who enters his sixth season as Vikings head coach in 2019, is 47-32-1 in the regular season, with a 1-2 record in the playoffs. He led the Vikings to a division title in 2015, and a trip to the NFC Championship Game in 2017. After the team entered 2018 with lofty expectations following the addition of quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings went 8-7-1, as Zimmer fired first-year offensive coordinator John DeFilippo in December and the team missed the playoffs with a Week 17 home loss to the Bears.

Spielman would not discuss whether the Vikings plan to use their franchise or transition tag before the March 5 deadline. Linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson are set to hit free agency at the beginning of the new league year on March 13.

The general manager said the Vikings have not reached a decision on defensive end Everson Griffen, who missed part of the season because of mental health issues.

Spielman said evaluation of Griffen is “very tough” going forward, saying he’s been “integral” to Vikings’ defensive success.

“We went through all our players and technically have decisions to make on each,” Spielman said.