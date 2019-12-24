0-9

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ record in “Monday Night Football” games.

6

Seasons in the Vikings’ 59-year history in which they and the Packers both won 10 or more games.

19

Touchdowns this season by Packers running back Aaron Jones, one short of the team record set in 2003 by Ahman Green.

80

Consecutive starts by Kyle Rudolph of the Vikings, the longest active streak among NFL tight ends.