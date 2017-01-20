The Vikings officially confirmed today that Pat Shurmur, who took over as the offensive play-caller on an interim basis midway through the 2016 season, will be the team's full-time offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Vikings have also revealed the reshuffled offensive coaching staff that will support Shurmur and will hopefully give the Vikings a potent offense for the first time in Mike Zimmer's tenure. They ranked in the bottom six in the league in total yards in each of his three years as head coach.

Kevin Stefanski will coach the quarterbacks after Scott Turner, who had played a significant role in the development of Teddy Bridgewater, was let go after three years here. Stefanski was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Vikings from 2009 to 2013 before serving as tight ends coach in 2014 and 2015. Last season, Stefanski coached their running backs.

With Stefanski again shifting roles, the Vikings hired Kennedy Polamalu, the former UCLA offensive coordinator, as their new running backs coach. Polamalu, who played fullback collegiately at USC, was the offensive coordinator at UCLA for only the 2016 season and was not retained. He coached at the NFL level from 2004 to 2009, overseeing the running backs in Cleveland in 2004 then coaching the same position in Jacksonville.

Another new addition to the offensive staff is Clancy Barone, who worked for the Broncos from 2009 to 2016, alternating stints as either the tight ends coach or offensive line coach. Barone was in charge of their line when the Broncos won last year's Super Bowl. He'll coach tight ends here.

Meanwhile, Zimmer's entire defensive staff will remain intact for 2017.