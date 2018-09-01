Health: Kirk Cousins needs to prolong his streak of 49 consecutive starts. Dalvin Cook is capable of being one of the NFL’s top dual-threat backs, if healthy. And the offensive line’s depth already is strained by injuries to Nick Easton and Pat Elflein.

Red-zone success: It’s no coincidence four of the NFL’s top five red-zone offenses last season — the Eagles, Vikings, Patriots and Jaguars — made conference championship appearances. Vikings coordinator John DeFilippo had a hand in Philadelphia’s game planning, and he’ll need to make his mark in Minnesota.

O-line’s pass protection: Cousins has a mediocre history of performing under pressure. Case Keenum faced a top-10 pressure rate last season, though he allowed that to produce only 22 sacks.

Time of possession: Only the Super Bowl champion Eagles exceeded the Vikings’ average possession of 32 minutes, 26 seconds per game last season. Moving the chains is key to keeping the defense fresh.

Andrew Krammer