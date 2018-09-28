Where to start? On the plus side, Kirk Cousins turned in another solid passing game in Week 4, played Thursday night on the road against the Rams. But once again the Vikings defense left a lot to be desired - allowing Jared Goff to tie a record for an opponent with five TD passes. Many questions need to be answered and addressed on defense before the team next takes the field Oct. 7 at defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.
Here's postgame reaction from L.A., from Star Tribune Vikings writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Finau's big break carries US to early lead in Ryder Cup
A slat of wood gave the Americans a most unlikely break and carried them to a 3-1 lead after the opening sessions of the Ryder Cup.
Golf
The Latest: US leads 3-1 after Ryder Cup opening session
The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):
Golf
USA takes 3-1 lead amid spectacle of Ryder Cup
They booooooo-ed the Americans. They chanted the names of their European heroes. Once again, this time on a warm French morning, the vast Ryder Cup crowds that massed to witness the first shots provided a spectacle unlike any other in sports.
Vikings
'Got to be concerned': Rams make Barr their victim
Two of Jared Goff's four first-half TDs were thrown over Anthony Barr's helmet in apparent mismatches created by the scheme of Rams coach Sean McVay
Vikings
Vikings make history against Rams but 'not the good kind'
Playing on short rest and on the road against one of the best teams in the NFL, things did not go well for the Vikings -- especially on defense.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.