Gallery: Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks defensive back Neiko Thorpe (23) recovered the ball after his teammate J.D. McKissic muffed the catch of a second quarter punt.

Gallery: Douglas Peterson waved a Vikings jersey hoping for an autograph as players came off the field after warming up Friday evening.

Gallery: Former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, now with the Seahawks, said hello to his former teammates, including Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott, with the ball and his replacement, current Vikings kicker Kai Forbath, right.

Gallery: Vikings cornerback Marcus Sherels (35) brought down Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Kasen Williams (18) in the end zone after he caught a one yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Gallery: Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) scrambled for a four yard gain in the first quarter.

Gallery: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) congratulated Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Kasen Williams (18) on catching his touchown pass in the first quarter.

Gallery: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Kasen Williams (18) tackled Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) after an eight yard kickoff return in the first quarter.

Gallery: Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) handed off the ball to Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) in the first quarter.

Gallery: Vikings kicker Marshall Koehn (1) watched his 29 yard field goal in the first quarter.

Gallery: Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walked the sideline in the second quarter.

Gallery: Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis (39) broke a tackle by Vikings cornerback Jabari Price (24) while heading for the end zone with a 22 yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Gallery: Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis (39) after he broke a tackle by Vikings cornerback Jabari Price (24) while heading for the end zone with a 22 yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Gallery: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) broke through the line on a second quarter run.

Gallery: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambled for a two yard gain before sliding in front of Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) in the second quarter.

Gallery: Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) for a 13 yard loss in the first quarter.

Gallery: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) turned to run the other way when Vikings offensive guard Willie Beavers (64) broke though the Seahawks' offense line to pursue him. He ended up throwing the ball away.

If only for a moment, the Vikings offense found a preseason spark against the vaunted Seahawks defense during a 20-13 exhibition loss Friday night.

With two throws, quarterback Sam Bradford doubled the first downs gained by the Vikings during last week’s exhibition opener in Buffalo.

Bradford found receiver Stefon Diggs twice on the opening possession, the most impressive of which didn’t come without punishment. As Bradford was drilled by a Seahawks defensive lineman, he found a wide-open Diggs down the sideline for 39 yards — a welcomed burst after starters couldn’t muster much production against the Bills.

That was one step forward. Then came the two steps back.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph was flagged for a false start. Left guard Nick Easton couldn’t get in front of running back Dalvin Cook on a screen, causing an incompletion when Bradford couldn’t find his target. Cook was then wrapped up for no gain before Bradford was flagged for a delay of game. A check-down pass on third-and-20 set up Marshall Koehn’s 29-yard field goal.

Cook gave the Vikings a glimpse of what he can do on the second drive. The rookie gained 33 yards on three consecutive carries, ripping off gains of 15, 9 and 9 yards from three different holes created by a makeshift offensive line. The Vikings played without left tackle Riley Reiff (back) and left guard Alex Boone (undisclosed). Cook gained 40 rushing yards on seven carries and added a 10-yard catch on three targets.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford completed seven of 11 passes for 95 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions while playing three series.

A couple of Cook’s gains came up the middle, where rookie center Pat Elflein and guards Nick Easton and Joe Berger looked like a formidable trio in limited snaps.

Bradford took a seat after he went 7-for-11 for 95 yards in three series.

The Seahawks didn’t sputter out of the gate. Seattle’s offense kept rolling at the start after a 48-point outing in their preseason opener. Quarterback Russell Wilson gave Seattle a 7-0 lead by targeting cornerbacks Terence Newman and Marcus Sherels down the field, capping an 11-play, 77-yard drive with a 1-yard end zone fade to receiver Kasen Williams.

The Vikings defense — down two injured starters in safety Andrew Sendejo and cornerback Trae Waynes — stiffened. But only after Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin slipped past cornerback Mackensie Alexander for a 37-yard catch-and-run. Head coach Mike Zimmer sat much of his starting defense after defensive end Danielle Hunter corralled Wilson for a third-down sack to stop Seattle’s second series.

While the Vikings defense didn’t exactly resemble last year’s top-five group, it rebounded against a familiar foe in former Packers running back Eddie Lacy, who signed with the Seahawks this offseason.

Lacy initially gashed the Vikings interior line for a 9-yard gain but gained just 2 yards on his next three carries as linebacker Eric Kendricks, safety Antone Exum Jr. and defensive tackle Tom Johnson made plays at the line of scrimmage.

Wilson stayed in for a fourth series and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to running back Mike Davis, who found daylight against the Vikings backup defenders.

The race for the Vikings’ kick returner job didn’t reach much clarity. Running back Jerick McKinnon made his preseason debut after being held out in Buffalo. McKinnon managed just 10 yards on his lone attempt before he was wrapped up at the 12-yard line.

Then Rodney Adams, the rookie fifth-round pick and returner candidate, fumbled the kickoff out of halftime at the 18-yard line when Seahawks running back Chris Carson poked out the ball.

A few plays later, ex-Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, who signed with Seattle this offseason, nailed a 52-yard field goal. Vikings ends Ifeadi Odenigbo and Tashawn Bower drove the Seahawks back with two sacks in three plays on backup QB Trevone Boykin.

The Vikings’ quarterback pecking order remained Bradford, Case Keenum and Taylor Heinicke.

Keenum took over after Bradford’s night ended and played into the fourth quarter. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 70 yards, an efficient if lackluster outing. His lone scoring drive, capped by a 51-yard field goal from kicker Kai Forbath, benefited from a third-down offsides penalty by the Seahawks.

Heinicke entered with the third-string offense and threw an interception on his third throw. Heinicke’s pass went just behind receiver Isaac Fruechte on a slant route. The batted ball was picked off by Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson.

Rookie tight end Bucky Hodges helped Heinicke rebound with a leaping 20-yard touchdown grab in the closing minutes.