Lions fans hit the boos

Several Lions fans donned costumes combining referee stripes and clown-type makeup while booing in protest of bad calls endured in a Week 6 loss to the Packers. “It doesn’t have any effect on me. I don’t think it does on the guys on our team,” Lions QB Matthew Stafford said. “You can ask the refs if it affects them, but I think they’re pretty used to it, probably, too.”

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings offensive line vs. Lions DE Trey Flowers

WHO WON?

Flowers, who signed a five-year, $90M deal with the Lions in March, managed only four tackles as LT Riley Reiff and the Vikings line didn’t give up a sack.

PLAY OF THE GAME

BOMBS AWAY

With the Lions trailing 35-30 with about three minutes to go and needing a stop, the Vikings went to a three-tight end formation and seemed intent to run out the clock. Wrong. Kirk Cousins (8) play-faked to Dalvin Cook, then got single coverage for Stefon Diggs (14) on Lions CB Justin Coleman (27) and hit him for a game-clinching 66-yard gain.

THE QUOTE

“We had a chance to get Diggs in space. There wasn’t much conversation.”

— Vikings coach Mike Zimmer