Inside the numbers
46 Career sacks for Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, most in NFL history by a player before his 25th birthday. He’ll be 25 on Oct. 29.
3 Touchdown receptions by Stefon Diggs, making him the first Vikings player with three in a game since Marcus Robinson did it Nov. 27, 2005, vs. Cleveland.
4 Touchdown passes for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, matching a career high (five times).
Vikings
Building consistency: Vikes stick to winning script to beat Eagles
Stefon Diggs scored three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 win and the Vikings improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home by putting together a second consecutive 400-yard offensive output.
Gophers
Replay: Gophers 34, Nebraska 7
Gophers replay Gophers 34, Nebraska 7The recapRunning back Rodney Smith said Gophers coach P.J. Fleck showed the team clips of former NFL star Marshawn Lynch…
Vikings
Souhan: Cure for Diggs' 'cold' is another big game
Kirk Cousins on Sunday went to work on the Eagles secondary and made Stefon Diggs his main target.
Sports
Simone Biles sets medals record, and Sunisa Lee adds a silver at world championships
STUTTGART, Germany – Everyone counts Simone Biles' medals except Simone Biles.Biles won her 24th and 25th world championship medals Sunday, golds in beam and…
Wild
'Iowa's best player' makes his way up I35 for Wild's road trip
Former Ferris State standout Gerald Mayhew is expected to make his NHL debut on the Wild's upcoming Canadian road trip, which begins Monday afternoon.