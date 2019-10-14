Inside the numbers

46 Career sacks for Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, most in NFL history by a player before his 25th birthday. He’ll be 25 on Oct. 29.

3 Touchdown receptions by Stefon Diggs, making him the first Vikings player with three in a game since Marcus Robinson did it Nov. 27, 2005, vs. Cleveland.

4 Touchdown passes for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, matching a career high (five times).