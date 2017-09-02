The Vikings’ initial 53-man roster is set after the NFL cut deadline passed Saturday afternoon.
Keep in mind this roster will continue changing as the Vikings place waiver claims this weekend on players who were released around the league. Teams can begin setting a 10-man practice squad on Sunday. Among the favorites to be brought back by the Vikings are running back Bronson Hill, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, offensive lineman Zac Kerin, defensive tackle Dylan Bradley and linebacker Elijah Lee, among others.
QB (2)
Sam Bradford
Case Keenum
Waived/injured: Taylor Heinicke
Waived: Mitch Leidner
RB (4)
Dalvin Cook
Latavius Murray
Jerick McKinnon
C.J. Ham
Waived: Bronson Hill, Terrell Newby
Wide Receivers (6)
Stefon Diggs
Adam Thielen
Laquon Treadwell
Jarius Wright
Rodney Adams
Stacy Coley
Waived: Cayleb Jones, Isaac Fruechte, Moritz Bohringer
Waived/injured: R.J. Shelton
Tight Ends (3)
Kyle Rudolph
David Morgan
Bucky Hodges
Waived: Kyle Carter, Nick Truesdell, Josiah Price
Offensive Line (9)
Riley Reiff
Nick Easton
Pat Elflein
Joe Berger
Mike Remmers
Aviante Collins
Rashod Hill
Danny Isidora
Jeremiah Sirles
Waived: Willie Beavers, Zac Kerin, T.J. Clemmings, Reid Fragel, Freddie Tagaloa, Austin Shepherd
Cut: Alex Boone
Defensive Line (9)
Everson Griffen
Linval Joseph
Tom Johnson
Danielle Hunter
Brian Robison
Stephen Weatherly
Tashawn Bower
Jaleel Johnson
Shamar Stephen
Waived: Ifeadi Odenigbo, Dylan Bradley, Will Sutton, Chunky Clements, Sam McCaskill
To injured reserve: Datone Jones
Linebackers (6)
Anthony Barr
Eric Kendricks
Kentrell Brothers
Ben Gedeon
Emmanuel Lamur
Eric Wilson
Waived: Edmond Robinson, Elijah Lee, Noor Davis
Defensive Backs (11)
Xavier Rhodes
Trae Waynes
Terence Newman
Harrison Smith
Andrew Sendejo
Mackensie Alexander
Tramaine Brock
Marcus Sherels
Antone Exum Jr.
Anthony Harris
Jayron Kearse
Waived: Jabari Price, Jack Tocho, Sam Brown, Horace Richardson, Tre Roberson
Kicker (1)
Kai Forbath
Waived: Marshall Koehn
Punter (1)
Ryan Quigley
Waived: Taylor Symmank
Long Snapper (1)
Kevin McDermotth
