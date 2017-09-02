The Vikings’ initial 53-man roster is set after the NFL cut deadline passed Saturday afternoon.

Keep in mind this roster will continue changing as the Vikings place waiver claims this weekend on players who were released around the league. Teams can begin setting a 10-man practice squad on Sunday. Among the favorites to be brought back by the Vikings are running back Bronson Hill, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, offensive lineman Zac Kerin, defensive tackle Dylan Bradley and linebacker Elijah Lee, among others.

QB (2)

Sam Bradford

Case Keenum

Waived/injured: Taylor Heinicke

Waived: Mitch Leidner

RB (4)

Dalvin Cook

Latavius Murray

Jerick McKinnon

C.J. Ham

Waived: Bronson Hill, Terrell Newby

Wide Receivers (6)

Stefon Diggs

Adam Thielen

Laquon Treadwell

Jarius Wright

Rodney Adams

Stacy Coley

Waived: Cayleb Jones, Isaac Fruechte, Moritz Bohringer

Waived/injured: R.J. Shelton

Tight Ends (3)

Kyle Rudolph

David Morgan

Bucky Hodges

Waived: Kyle Carter, Nick Truesdell, Josiah Price

Offensive Line (9)

Riley Reiff

Nick Easton

Pat Elflein

Joe Berger

Mike Remmers

Aviante Collins

Rashod Hill

Danny Isidora

Jeremiah Sirles

Waived: Willie Beavers, Zac Kerin, T.J. Clemmings, Reid Fragel, Freddie Tagaloa, Austin Shepherd

Cut: Alex Boone

Defensive Line (9)

Everson Griffen

Linval Joseph

Tom Johnson

Danielle Hunter

Brian Robison

Stephen Weatherly

Tashawn Bower

Jaleel Johnson

Shamar Stephen

Waived: Ifeadi Odenigbo, Dylan Bradley, Will Sutton, Chunky Clements, Sam McCaskill

To injured reserve: Datone Jones

Linebackers (6)

Anthony Barr

Eric Kendricks

Kentrell Brothers

Ben Gedeon

Emmanuel Lamur

Eric Wilson

Waived: Edmond Robinson, Elijah Lee, Noor Davis

Defensive Backs (11)

Xavier Rhodes

Trae Waynes

Terence Newman

Harrison Smith

Andrew Sendejo

Mackensie Alexander

Tramaine Brock

Marcus Sherels

Antone Exum Jr.

Anthony Harris

Jayron Kearse

Waived: Jabari Price, Jack Tocho, Sam Brown, Horace Richardson, Tre Roberson

Kicker (1)

Kai Forbath

Waived: Marshall Koehn

Punter (1)

Ryan Quigley

Waived: Taylor Symmank

Long Snapper (1)

Kevin McDermotth