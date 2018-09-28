Los Angeles:

Grading the Vikings after their 38-31 loss to the Rams:

Offense: A. Even with Dalvin Cook and the Vikings' running game limited - the backs rushed 10 times for 20 yards - Kirk Cousins and his top receivers were excellent. Cousins was remarkably accurate and Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs really might be the best receiving tandem in the league.

Defense: F. The Rams are exceptional, but the Vikings' defense should be, too. Everson Griffen's absence doesn't excuse receivers running wide open all over the field.

Special teams: B. Dan Bailey raised eyebrows by banking his first field goal off the upright and through, but the results were perfect.

Coaching: D. Give the offensive staff credit for finding ways to produce points without a running game. Zimmer's defense is in free-fall.

