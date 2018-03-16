Sheldon Richardson, the 2013 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, is coming to Minnesota in hopes of jumpstarting his promising and still-young career as a starting tackle in coach Mike Zimmer's top-ranked defense.

The 6-3, 297-pound Richardson arrived in Minnesota Thursday night to the hoopla of quarterback Kirk Cousins' signing and reached an agreement on a one-year deal after spending Friday meeting with coaches, Cousins and getting a tour of U.S. Bank Stadium and the team's new Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.

Meanwhile, the Vikings could be officially saying goodbye soon to Tom Johnson, Richardson's predecessor and an overachieving career backup who stepped up and started 15 games on that top-ranked defense a year ago. According to NFL Network, Johnson, 33, is scheduled to visit Seattle, which is looking for a defensive tackle now that Richardson, 27, has left after one season with the Seahawks.

"He has been, even this past season, one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in getting to the quarterback," Zimmer said, adding that sacks are not as high of a priority as simply getting quarterbacks off their spot and making them uncomfortable in the pocket.

General Manager Rick Spielman said that Joseph, a coveted three-technique defensive lineman, was "definitely, along with the quarterback, a major target for us to hit in free agency."

Johnson started 25 of 62 games in four years with the Vikings. He had 16 sacks after registering only five in three seasons with the Saints.

Richardson, meanwhile, was a first-round pick of the Jets in 2013. He played defensive end in their 3-4 scheme while winning top rookie honors.

Richardson had eight sacks in 2014 and five in 2015. But his sack totals fell to 1 ½ with the Jets in 2016 and one with the Seahawks last year.

He said Friday that his play last year was not up to his own standards when it came to "finishing" plays behind the line of scrimmage.

The Vikings also had to weigh character concerns with Richardson. He was suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy in 2015.

He was arrested in Florida two weeks later after driving faster than 140 mph while street racing. Police reportedly found a loaded handgun and indicated the car smelled of marijuana. No drug or gun charges were filed, and Richardson was found guilty of reckless driving and resisting arrest.

The league then suspended him for one game under its personal conduct policy.

Richardson has started 70 of his 73 NFL games, including 15 in Seattle's 4-3 front last year. He drew interest from other teams after a season that was solid but not what the Seahawks were hoping for when they traded a second-round pick and receiver Jermaine Kearse to acquire him.

Richardson joins a defensive line that starts 23-year-old Danielle Hunter at left end, 29-year-old Linval Joseph at nose tackle and 30-year-old Everson Griffen at right end.