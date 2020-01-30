– If you’re a Vikings fan and the words “65 Toss Power Trap” make your blood boil, you might want to look away.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has named one of his plays “Hank.” It’s an ode to the late Hank Stram, Chiefs Hall of Fame coach and the sideline maestro of Kansas City’s 23-7 Super Bowl IV upset of the Vikings 50 years ago.

“Listen, we meet in the Hank Stram auditorium or meeting room back at the facility,” said Reid, whose Chiefs face the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. “Obviously, his legacy lives there, which is great. We have a tremendous amount of history.”

No, “Hank” isn’t 65 Toss Power Trap.

“That was a good play for Hank,” Reid said.

Just ask the Vikings.

Viking coach Bud Grant greeted Hank Stram before Super Bowl IV.

In the final AFL-NFL game before the merger, the Vikings were 12-point favorites. Even after Joe Namath’s famous guarantee came true in Super Bowl III, the oddsmakers still doubted the AFL.

On Jan. 11, 1969, Stram became the first coach to be miked. And boy did he ever take advantage of that, creating cackling, euphoric sound bites that will live in infamy in the Twin Cities.

“Just keep matriculating the ball down the field, boys!”

“They can’t cover that in a million years!”

And, of course …

“65 Toss Power Trap!”

It was a staple play the Vikings couldn’t stop, much to Stram’s delight as he called for it over and over.

At some point Sunday, Reid will call for “Hank.”

“I can’t tell you what it is, but we do use it,” Reid said. “Whether we call it at the line of scrimmage or we call it in the huddle, we use that term.”