The Vikings will begin the 2019 season on Sunday without cornerback Mike Hughes, who returned to practice this week but was limited and will not play against the Falcons.

Hughes (knee) has been ruled out.

Receiver Stefon Diggs, who injured a hamstring at some point between the Vikings’ last open preseason practice Aug. 27 and this week, is listed questionable. However, Diggs ran routes during practices Thursday and Friday, meaning there’s a likelihood he plays.

Tight end Tyler Conklin injured his ribs during Friday’s practice, so he popped up on the injury report and is listed questionable. Conklin told the Star Tribune that he expects to play against the Falcons.

The Falconswill be without right tackle Matt Gono (back), who has been ruled out, meaning first-round rookie Kaleb McGary is slated to get his first NFL start.