The Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday afternoon’s kickoff in Philadelphia, a league source told the Star Tribune.

Cook, who was listed questionable to play on Friday, was held out of practice all week due to a hamstring injury he played through on a limited basis against the Rams. Cook originally injured his hamstring in overtime of the Sept. 16 tie in Green Bay.

The Vikings will lean on running back Latavius Murray for the league’s 32nd-ranked rushing attack. The issue has been blocking up front, and it’s not going to get much easier against defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and the Eagles’ No. 1 rushing defense.

We’ll get the Vikings’ official inactives about 90 minutes before kickoff. Cook will be among them, as well as defensive end Everson Griffen, defensive end Tashawn Bower (ankle), cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) and cornerback Marcus Sherels (ribs). All four were ruled out on Friday.

Rookie cornerback Mike Hughes is expected to get his second career start opposite Xavier Rhodes.

Contributing Vikings defenders have now missed five games in five weeks this season between Griffen (3), Waynes (1) and Mackensie Alexander (1). Key defenders missed just three games combined due to injury last season, when the Vikings had the league’s No. 1 unit.