Linval Joseph, Vikings nose tackle: Recovering a fumble in midair was special, but rumbling 64 yards with it for a TD was true highlight-reel stuff.

Adam Thielen, Vikings wide receiver: Pride of Detroit Lakes set a Super Bowl era mark as first player with five 100-yard receiving games to start a season.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback: Completing 81 percent of your passes (30 of 37) ought to be worth a game ball. He finished with 301 yards and one TD.