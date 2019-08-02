The Vikings defense got one of its defensive tackles back on Friday.

Shamar Stephen, who missed six full-squad practices of training camp while on the non-football injury list, returned to his first padded practice since rejoining Minnesota in free agency. Head coach Mike Zimmer would only say Stephen’s injury was “basically nothing.”

The 2014 seventh-round pick is expected to step into the starting three-technique role vacated by Sheldon Richardson.

Starting nose tackle Linval Joseph has remained sideline while rehabbing his shoulder following offseason surgery.

Tight end David Morgan and cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.