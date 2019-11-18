0-99

Before the Vikings’ victory, the record of NFL teams in the past five years when trailing by 20 or more points at halftime.

415

Career receptions by Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, fifth most in team history.

11

Games needed for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to reach 1,000 rushing yards. Adrian Peterson did it in eight games in 2007 (an NFL record).

177

Consecutive passes without an interception by Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. The team record is 193, by Warren Moon in 1995.