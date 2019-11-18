0-99
Before the Vikings’ victory, the record of NFL teams in the past five years when trailing by 20 or more points at halftime.
415
Career receptions by Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, fifth most in team history.
11
Games needed for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to reach 1,000 rushing yards. Adrian Peterson did it in eight games in 2007 (an NFL record).
177
Consecutive passes without an interception by Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. The team record is 193, by Warren Moon in 1995.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Jayron Kearse is there to make big play in Vikings' victory
The safety successfully defended two Broncos passes in crunch time.
Vikings
Hurry-up offense in second half got Vikings going
Kirk Cousins led touchdown drives on all four of the team's possessions after halftime.
Vikings
Vikings secondary has long day covering Broncos' Sutton
Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton had 113 yards Sunday — making him the second opponent to top 100 receiving yards in the Vikings' building — forcing the defense to put double coverage on him.
Sports
Five things to watch for this week
A quick look at the week ahead.
Vikings
Vikings salvage a nearly disastrous weekend
It hadn't been a good weekend for Twin Cities teams even before the Vikings fell behind 20-0 to the Broncos.