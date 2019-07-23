The NFL suspended Vikings cornerback Holton Hill for four games on Tuesday for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Hill’s suspension — which comes on top of the four-game ban he received for violating the NFL’s rules on performance-enhancing drugs — means he will be out for the Vikings’ first eight games. He is eligible to practice and play in the preseason, but will not be able to play until Nov. 3 against the Chiefs.

The team signed Hill as an undrafted free agent in 2018, giving him more guaranteed money ($75,000) than they’d offered to any undrafted rookie in the Mike Zimmer era. After injuries forced Hill into the lineup, he started three games as a rookie, posting 36 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception last season.

Hill was reportedly suspended from Texas for failing a drug test, and reportedly failed a drug test at the 2018 NFL combine.