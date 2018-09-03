The Vikings didn’t keep status quo with the initial 53-man roster, making a change at punter by claiming former Steelers punter Matt Wile off waivers on Sunday.

Wile, 26, was waived by Pittsburgh and joins his sixth NFL team in the Vikings since he went undrafted out of Michigan in 2015. Punter Ryan Quigley was released on Sunday to make room for Wile.

Wile has appeared in four NFL regular season games, all in 2016 for the Cardinals and Falcons. He had a net average of 43 yards on 12 punts, including two downed inside the 20-yard line and three fair catches. He punted in one game for the Steelers this preseason, averaging a net of 50 yards on three punts.

The Vikings replaced Quigley after a subpar preseason in which special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said he had just one quality punt out of six attempts in the Aug. 24 dress rehearsal exhibition against the Seahawks. The Vikings also had coverage issues this preseason that Priefer said had partly to do with poor punts.

Quigley was coming off a season in which he didn’t have a single touchback, becoming the first Vikings punter to do so since touchbacks were a recorded stat in 1991.

Vikings form 9-man practice squad

Nine Vikings cuts are staying in Minnesota after going unclaimed this weekend and being added to the practice squad on Sunday.

Receiver Chad Beebe was signed to the practice squad after the tryout player had an impressive preseason. Beebe stood out in the Vikings’ third preseason game when he caught the game-winning touchdown from Kyle Sloter to add to his five catches for 59 yards against the Seahawks.

He joins defensive tackle Curtis Cothran, tackle Storm Norton, receiver Jeff Badet, linebacker Reshard Cliett, linebacker Garret Dooley, center Cornelius Edison, safety Jack Tocho and guard Colby Gossett on the practice squad.

Beebe and Tocho missed the Vikings’ Aug. 30 preseason finale due to injuries. Edison returns after starting at center for the Vikings throughout the preseason, providing further depth there while starter Pat Elflein continues to recover from a lingering shoulder injury.

Gossett’s return means the Vikings currently have every 2018 draft pick on the roster. Seventh-round defensive end Ade Aruna is the only one unable to play this season due to a season-ending knee injury suffered in the preseason.

Browns claim Odenigbo

Standout defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo didn’t have a chance to return to the Vikings. He was claimed off waivers Sunday by the Cleveland Browns.

Odenigbo, a 2017 seventh-round pick, starred this preseason, particularly in the Aug. 18 exhibition against the Jaguars when injuries forced him to move back to end. He had two sacks in that game after gaining weight this offseason to play more defensive tackle.

The Vikings waived Odenigbo on Saturday, wanted to keep him on the practice squad but never got the chance.