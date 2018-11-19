A day game became a night game. It happened with no more or less objective meaning attached, unless one considers that a larger eye test from a prime-time audience carries extra weight. The host Bears didn't wait long before showing the viewing public their kayaking end-zone bit, one highlight of a first half that was dominated by Chicago and no ratings success for the Vikings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Oklahoma State defeats Gophers wrestlers 23-9
The Gophers, ranked ninth, won three of the weight classes by decision, including a victory by fifth-ranked heavyweight Gable Steveson of Apple Valley.
Vikings
Top D in Da North belongs to Da Bears
At least for now, the current version of the Monsters of the Midway are showing they have the edge on defense over the Vikings.
Vikings
Scoggins: Vikings effort vs. Bears not worthy of prime time
Coming out of a bye in front of a national TV audience against the NFC North division leaders, the Vikings needed to bring their "A" game. They didn't come close.
Vikings
Five extra points: Bears offense is doing a Chiefs impression
Five takeaways from Sunday night's game, a 25-20 victory for the Bears over the Vikings in Chicago.
Vikings
Bears' rushing success puts Vikings in bad situations
After the Bears put up 148 yards on the ground Sunday night, the Vikings are 0-4 this season when allowing more than 100 rushing yards.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.