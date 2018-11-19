game balls
Akiem Hicks, Bears
The 335-pound defensive lineman caused havoc with constant pressure, five tackles for loss, a sack, and a tipped pass.
Khalil Mack, Bears
The outside linebacker had a sack, forced and recovered a fumble, and occupied two Vikings blockers on every play.
Eddie Jackson, Bears
Former Alabama free safety returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown to give the Bears a comfortable edge.
Vikings
Top D in Da North belongs to Da Bears
At least for now, the current version of the Monsters of the Midway are showing they have the edge on defense over the Vikings.
Vikings
Scoggins: Vikings effort vs. Bears not worthy of prime time
Coming out of a bye in front of a national TV audience against the NFC North division leaders, the Vikings needed to bring their "A" game. They didn't come close.
Vikings
Five extra points: Bears offense is doing a Chiefs impression
Five takeaways from Sunday night's game, a 25-20 victory for the Bears over the Vikings in Chicago.
Vikings
Bears' rushing success puts Vikings in bad situations
After the Bears put up 148 yards on the ground Sunday night, the Vikings are 0-4 this season when allowing more than 100 rushing yards.
Vikings
Vikings' offensive struggles give the Bears leeway in NFC North
The Vikings offense supplied little when it mattered Sunday night in a 25-20 loss, including a late pick-six by the Bears to pad their lead in the NFC North.
