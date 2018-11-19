game balls

Akiem Hicks, Bears

The 335-pound defensive lineman caused havoc with constant pressure, five tackles for loss, a sack, and a tipped pass.

Khalil Mack, Bears

The outside linebacker had a sack, forced and recovered a fumble, and occupied two Vikings blockers on every play.

Eddie Jackson, Bears

Former Alabama free safety returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown to give the Bears a comfortable edge.