individual stats
RUSHING
Atlanta No. Yards Avg. Lg TD
Ito Smith 6 31 5.2 16 0
Matt Ryan 2 24 12.0 12 0
Devonta Freeman 8 19 2.4 5 0
Russell Gage 1 -1 -1.0 -1 0
Vikings No. Yards Avg. Lg TD
Dalvin Cook 21 111 5.3 22 2
Alexander Mattison 9 49 5.4 23 0
Ameer Abdullah 2 8 4.0 6 0
Kirk Cousins 6 4 0.7 3 1
RECEIVING
Atlanta No. Yards Avg. Lg TD
Austin Hooper 9 77 8.6 16 0
Julio Jones 6 31 5.2 10 0
Mohamed Sanu 5 57 11.4 23 0
Calvin Ridley 4 64 16.0 20 1
Justin Hardy 4 41 10.3 23 0
Devonta Freeman 3 12 4.0 7 0
Russell Gage 1 13 13.0 13 0
Ito Smith 1 9 9.0 9 0
Vikings No. Yards Avg. Lg TD
Adam Thielen 3 43 14.3 23 1
Stefon Diggs 2 37 18.5 31 0
Dalvin Cook 2 9 4.5 8 0
Chad Beebe 1 9 9.0 9 0
PASSING
Atlanta Cmp.-Att. Yards TD-Int. Rat.
Matt Ryan 33-46 304 2-2 85.8
Vikings Cmp.-Att. Yards TD-Int. Rat.
Kirk Cousins 8-10 98 1-0 140.8
PUNT RETURNS
Atlanta No. Yards Avg. Lg TD
Kenjon Barner 4 46 11.5 18 0
Vikings No. Yards Avg. Lg TD
Chad Beebe 0 0 0.0 0 0
KICKOFF RETURNS
Atlanta No. Yards Avg. Lg TD
Kenjon Barner 2 44 22.0 26 0
Vikings No. Yards Avg. Lg TD
Chad Beebe 1 13 13.0 13 0
INTERCEPTION RETURNS
Atlanta No. Yards Avg. Lg TD
None
Vikings No. Yards Avg. Lg TD
Anthony Harris 2 0 0.0 0 0
FIELD GOALS
Atlanta 1-29 30-39 40-49 50+
None
Vikings 1-29 30-39 40-49 50+
None
PUNTING
Atlanta No. Avg. TB I20 Lg
Matt Bosher 4 32.5 0 2 52
Vikings No. Avg. TB I20 Lg
Britton Colquitt 5 49.4 0 2 57
Defensive LEaders
Atlanta Solo Ast. Sacks FR
Tyeler Davison 4 4 0 0
De'Vondre Campbell 6 0 0 0
Deion Jones 5 0 0 0
Grady Jarrett 4 1 1 0
Foyesade Oluokun 3 2 0 0
Takkarist McKinley 3 1 0 0
Vic Beasley Jr. 2 1 0 0
Allen Bailey 2 1 0 0
Vikings Solo Ast. Sacks FR
Harrison Smith 8 1 0 0
Jayron Kearse 6 2 0 0
Xavier Rhodes 5 2 0 0
Anthony Barr 6 0 1 0
Eric Kendricks 6 0 0 0
Anthony Harris 3 2 0 1
Danielle Hunter 4 0 1 0
Linval Joseph 3 1 1 0
Trae Waynes 2 1 0 0
Shamar Stephen 2 0 0 0
Everson Griffen 1 0 1 0
Kris Boyd 1 0 0 0
Mackensie Alexander 1 0 0 0
Jaleel Johnson 1 0 0 0