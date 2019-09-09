individual stats

RUSHING

Atlanta No. Yards Avg. Lg TD

Ito Smith 6 31 5.2 16 0

Matt Ryan 2 24 12.0 12 0

Devonta Freeman 8 19 2.4 5 0

Russell Gage 1 -1 -1.0 -1 0

Vikings No. Yards Avg. Lg TD

Dalvin Cook 21 111 5.3 22 2

Alexander Mattison 9 49 5.4 23 0

Ameer Abdullah 2 8 4.0 6 0

Kirk Cousins 6 4 0.7 3 1

RECEIVING

Atlanta No. Yards Avg. Lg TD

Austin Hooper 9 77 8.6 16 0

Julio Jones 6 31 5.2 10 0

Mohamed Sanu 5 57 11.4 23 0

Calvin Ridley 4 64 16.0 20 1

Justin Hardy 4 41 10.3 23 0

Devonta Freeman 3 12 4.0 7 0

Russell Gage 1 13 13.0 13 0

Ito Smith 1 9 9.0 9 0

Vikings No. Yards Avg. Lg TD

Adam Thielen 3 43 14.3 23 1

Stefon Diggs 2 37 18.5 31 0

Dalvin Cook 2 9 4.5 8 0

Chad Beebe 1 9 9.0 9 0

PASSING

Atlanta Cmp.-Att. Yards TD-Int. Rat.

Matt Ryan 33-46 304 2-2 85.8

Vikings Cmp.-Att. Yards TD-Int. Rat.

Kirk Cousins 8-10 98 1-0 140.8

PUNT RETURNS

Atlanta No. Yards Avg. Lg TD

Kenjon Barner 4 46 11.5 18 0

Vikings No. Yards Avg. Lg TD

Chad Beebe 0 0 0.0 0 0

KICKOFF RETURNS

Atlanta No. Yards Avg. Lg TD

Kenjon Barner 2 44 22.0 26 0

Vikings No. Yards Avg. Lg TD

Chad Beebe 1 13 13.0 13 0

INTERCEPTION RETURNS

Atlanta No. Yards Avg. Lg TD

None

Vikings No. Yards Avg. Lg TD

Anthony Harris 2 0 0.0 0 0

FIELD GOALS

Atlanta 1-29 30-39 40-49 50+

None

Vikings 1-29 30-39 40-49 50+

None

PUNTING

Atlanta No. Avg. TB I20 Lg

Matt Bosher 4 32.5 0 2 52

Vikings No. Avg. TB I20 Lg

Britton Colquitt 5 49.4 0 2 57

Defensive LEaders

Atlanta Solo Ast. Sacks FR

Tyeler Davison 4 4 0 0

De'Vondre Campbell 6 0 0 0

Deion Jones 5 0 0 0

Grady Jarrett 4 1 1 0

Foyesade Oluokun 3 2 0 0

Takkarist McKinley 3 1 0 0

Vic Beasley Jr. 2 1 0 0

Allen Bailey 2 1 0 0

Vikings Solo Ast. Sacks FR

Harrison Smith 8 1 0 0

Jayron Kearse 6 2 0 0

Xavier Rhodes 5 2 0 0

Anthony Barr 6 0 1 0

Eric Kendricks 6 0 0 0

Anthony Harris 3 2 0 1

Danielle Hunter 4 0 1 0

Linval Joseph 3 1 1 0

Trae Waynes 2 1 0 0

Shamar Stephen 2 0 0 0

Everson Griffen 1 0 1 0

Kris Boyd 1 0 0 0

Mackensie Alexander 1 0 0 0

Jaleel Johnson 1 0 0 0