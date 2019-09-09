Dalvin Cook, Vikings running back
With a new focus on the running game, Cook got 21 of the team's 38 carries Sunday. He ran for 111 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 19 and 7 yards.
Anthony Harris, Vikings safety
Harris had two key interceptions of Matt Ryan — one set up an early TD, and the other came in the end zone. He also recovered a fumble and had five tackles.
Anthony Barr, Vikings linebacker
The guy who almost left in free agency returned with a vengeance, getting a sack on Atlanta's first possession. He finished with six solo tackles and two quarterback hurries.
