Sunday: Noon at Lambeau Field (Ch. 9, 100.3-FM, 1130-AM)

ABOUT THE PACKERS

• The Packers trailed 20-3 entering the fourth quarter against the Bears and came away with a 24-23 win on Sunday night after quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes on a sprained left knee.

• Rodgers’ top three wide receivers — Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison — combined for 299 of the Packers’ 341 receiving yards (on 19 receptions) against the Bears.

• Green Bay spent its offseason overhauling the defense, now led by coordinator Mike Pettine. It signed free-agent DE Muhammad Wilkerson and drafted cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson.

• Tight end Jimmy Graham wasn’t targeted much in his Packers debut, catching two of four throws his way for 8 yards while playing 59 snaps against the Bears.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: Aaron Rodgers

• Rodgers suffered a sprained knee when he was sacked by Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris in the second quarter on Sunday. Rodgers missed two series — during which backup DeShone Kizer committed two turnovers — and returned after halftime.

• Rodgers completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears.

• Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews on the so-called “Rodgers Rule,” preventing defenders from landing full weight on a QB: “You can tell when a guy is trying to put a little extra oomph on a quarterback. I’m no saint when I try to hit quarterbacks as well. I agree with that rule in trying to limit that.”

• Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Rodgers’ comeback effort: “I’ve stopped being surprised a long time ago with Aaron as far as performances.”

COACH SPEAK: Mike McCarthy

• In his 13th season as Packers coach, McCarthy is 122-70-1 in the regular season and 10-8 in the playoffs. He is tied with New Orleans’ Sean Payton for the NFL’s third-longest tenure.

• McCarthy’s offenses have ranked in the top five in scoring during seven of the past 12 seasons, but he’s coming off the Packers’ worst season (21st in scoring, 26th in yards) since he took over the team in 2006. Rodgers played in just seven games last season.

• On how the Packers’ reinforced secondary performed in Week 1: “We’re off to a great start. If I was going to grade our position players publicly, they would clearly get the highest grade.”

• On Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins: “He’s an excellent player. We’ve had the offseason to study his video in Washington and get a feel for him as a player.”

ANDREW KRAMMER