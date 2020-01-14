2020 OPPONENTS
Home games: Dallas, Carolina, Atlanta, Tennessee, Jacksonville, Green Bay, Chicago, Detroit.
Road games: New Orleans, Seattle, Houston, Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Green Bay, Chicago, Detroit.
Dates: Will be announced in April.
How the opponents are determined: On a rotating schedule. NFC North teams will play each team in the AFC South and AFC North, and the other NFC North teams home and away. The Vikings also play the NFC East and West teams (Dallas and Seattle) who finished in the same place the Vikings did in the NFC North (second).
