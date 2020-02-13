Diedre Crawford was calling her fiancé repeatedly last Thursday night and her calls went unanswered.

Then she got the devastating news that the man fatally shot last Thursday on a Metro Transit bus was the man she’s been with for the last 11 years, Tommie McCoy.

“He was a good guy, a very good guy,” she said.

Friends and family members will gather at 5 p.m. Thursday for a vigil at the bus stop where he was gunned down to remember the man who had a tough life but always enjoyed helping others, she said.

McCoy, 51, was on a southbound C-Line about 9:30 p.m. when another passenger shot him in the face as the bus stopped at a transit center in Ramp A at 9th Street and 1st Avenue N. McCoy died at the scene of a gunshot wound to the head and neck. A second man who was with McCoy was also shot, but survived.

Police arrested Malcolm James Lessley, 26, in connection with the shootings and he was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in the Hennepin County jail. His next court appearance is set for March 10.

Lessley has previous convictions for aggravated robbery and theft. He was civilly committed for mental illness in September, court records show.

Thursday wasn’t the first time McCoy had been shot in the head. He was wounded in a shooting in Chicago, where he lived before relocated to the Twin Cities six years ago, Crawford said.

Since his arrival here, McCoy has done temporary work for Atlas Staffing. He worked as a dishwasher and did security at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Crawford said. He also was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army during the holidays, she said.

McCoy had been in Chicago days before the fatal shooting to visit his daughter and 11-year-old granddaughter, whom he loved deeply, Crawford said. He wanted to bring them to Minneapolis and was meeting with a housing advocate at the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center in downtown Minneapolis in hopes of getting an apartment big enough for the three of them, Crawford said.

He was on the way to the center when he was shot Thursday night, she said.

According to the criminal complaint, Lessley, who had boarded at a stop in north Minneapolis, moved to the middle of the seating area of the bus. Surveillance video from the bus showed that Lessley and McCoy appeared to talk to each other before Lessley walked several seats closer, took out the handgun and fatally shot McCoy in the face. Immediately afterward, Lessley shot the second man, who was standing next to a door, in the head.

Lessley was armed with a 9-millimeter handgun when he was arrested a few blocks from the shooting at 7th Street and Nicollet Mall, the charges said.

The second shooting victim, James P. Wilkins, 27, has been released from the hospital, but his actions on the bus that night are still under investigation. Video surveillance footage from the bus shows that Wilkins received a handgun from a female and tucked it in his waistband. After being shot, Wilkins gave the gun back to her before emergency personnel took him to HCMC. Wilkins is a felon whose convictions prevent him from legally possessing a firearm.

A Minneapolis police officer on Tuesday recovered the revolver in a bag from a dresser drawer in Wilkins’ fourth-floor hospital room before he was discharged, a search warrant showed.

Crawford said she was looking forward to Friday because it is Valentine’s Day and would have marked the couple’s 11th anniversary.

“We were going to celebrate,” she said. McCoy didn’t need to die, “he was a good person.”