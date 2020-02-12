Faced with a burgeoning safety crisis, Metro Transit said Wednesday it will bolster the police presence on trains and buses — part of a broader strategy to stem violence and nuisance crimes on public transportation in the Twin Cities.

“Every transit rider has an absolute right to feel safe when using any form of public transportation,” Metropolitan Council Chairman Charlie Zelle said at a news conference.

Violent crime, including rape, robbery and aggravated assault on public transit — both buses and light rail — increased by 35% in 2019 over the previous year, according to Metro Transit. Property crime, including theft and arson, increased 26%. Overall, serious crime on public transit increased by 29% last year over 2018.

In response to the increase, and several recent violent incidents on the Blue Line light rail and the C Line rapid bus, Metro Transit will offer additional hours to full- and part-time police officers willing to put in the time. The Met Council, which oversees Metro Transit, has authorized $1.8 million to pay for more than 20,000 additional hours of police work.

Metro Transit will also seek “personnel loans” from other police forces in the region to help out.

The council is also pushing state lawmakers to make fare evasion a crime similar to a parking ticket, freeing up police officers to deal with more-serious issues, and seeking an unspecified amount of money to create a transit ambassador program. Thirty-five new ambassadors would be hired to issue citations for nonpayment of fares, to help homeless passengers find support services and to generally serve as the “eyes and the ears” of the transit system. Once phased in, the program would employ 90 full-time ambassadors.

The efforts announced Wednesday come after the council authorized $1.3 million to upgrade cameras on light-rail trains, which will help monitor activity in real time. In addition, Metro Transit will increase staffing on its Text for Safety program, which allows passengers to text issues to a central command post. Currently, there are five employees working on the program.

Last year, Metro Transit increased the number of plainclothes officers on transit, and bolstered efforts to clean trains. Police were required to work mandatory overtime last year, as well.

Zelle will be testifying before the Minnesota House Transportation and Finance Committee Thursday at the Capitol.