A great 'Neighbor'
In Morgan Neville's touching documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" (⋆⋆⋆⋆; PG-13), Fred McFeely Rogers is shown as a man whose life was devoted to kindness toward the most vulnerable group in the world, children. Appalled by the indignities of early 1960s kids' programming, he created a TV show that spoke to children calmly, quietly and compassionately. An ordained minister, he used "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" as a pulpit. The man on-screen was who he was in life.
Colin Covert
Also coming Tuesday
"Adrift"
"Sid Caesar: The Works"
"UFO"
"Young Sheldon," Season 1
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.