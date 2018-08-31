A great 'Neighbor'

In Morgan Neville's touching documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" (⋆⋆⋆⋆; PG-13), Fred McFeely Rogers is shown as a man whose life was devoted to kindness toward the most vulnerable group in the world, children. Appalled by the indignities of early 1960s kids' programming, he created a TV show that spoke to children calmly, quietly and compassionately. An ordained minister, he used "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" as a pulpit. The man on-screen was who he was in life.

Colin Covert

