The sick teen romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13) is an authentic portrait that feels real, anchored by excellent starring performances. Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse) have cystic fibrosis, a chronic genetic respiratory disorder that comes with a short life expectancy. Patients have to keep apart to avoid dangerous cross-infection, a challenge for a pair of 17-year-olds falling in love. The movie’s poignant message is that life is fleeting. Why waste a second?

KATIE WALSH, Tribune News Service

