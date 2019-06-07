The sick teen romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13) is an authentic portrait that feels real, anchored by excellent starring performances. Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse) have cystic fibrosis, a chronic genetic respiratory disorder that comes with a short life expectancy. Patients have to keep apart to avoid dangerous cross-infection, a challenge for a pair of 17-year-olds falling in love. The movie’s poignant message is that life is fleeting. Why waste a second?
KATIE WALSH, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
• “Captain Marvel”
• “I Am the Night”
• “The Aftermath”
• “Sinatra in Palm Springs”
• “The Sower”
