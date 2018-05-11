A revolutionary hero
Like last year's "Wonder Woman," "Black Panther" (⋆⋆⋆, PG-13) takes a revolutionary stance on how we should recognize heroes. The protagonist (Chadwick Boseman) is the sort of regal futuristic leader that "Iron Man's" Tony Stark might be if he'd attended a good finishing school. Pushing past many of the formulas of comic book blockbusters, director Ryan Coogler ("Creed") makes the villain a scarred antihero, and the looming conflict an international race war rather than intergalactic strife.
COLIN COVERT
Also coming Tuesday
"Bent"
"Submergence"
"Samson"
"The Monkey King 3"
"Forgiven"
"Landing Up"
