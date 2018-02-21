Dozens of elderly abuse victims and their family members urged lawmakers to overhaul the state's system for regulating senior care homes, saying current laws are poorly enforced and perpetrators are not adequately punished.

Their calls for action came during an emotional, two-hour Senate committee hearing early Wednesday on the state's handling of elder abuse complaints in senior homes — the first hearing on the issue since the Legislature convened Tuesday. Leaders of the committee called the hearing to give victims and their relatives an opportunity to tell their stories of abuse in senior care facilities.

"Unfortunately, we've heard many reports over the past several months of abuse and neglect toward our most vulnerable citizens, including the elderly, and these reports have fallen through the cracks because of an ineffective state bureaucracy," Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary's Point, chairwoman of the Senate Aging and Long-Term Care Policy Committee, said in a statement. "This is an opportunity for Minnesotans to have their voices heard — not only the elderly and vulnerable, but also their families."

One after another, relatives of abuse victims from across the state walked to the microphone and recounted their anguish at discovering their loved ones had been abused and neglected in senior care homes. Some brought graphic photos showing injuries and untreated wounds, while others described being kept in the dark for months after reporting assaults. Still others described being threatened with eviction by facility staff when they complained of maltreatment.

"This situation has reached code red," said Kristine Sundberg, president of Elder Voice Family Advocates, a grassroots coalition of family members advocating for better senior care. "Business as usual will only result in more pain and premature deaths."

Among those who testified was Kent Edwards, who placed a box of his dead mother Suzanne's ashes and her photo before him as he spoke. Edwards described how his mother was repeatedly taunted and verbally humiliated last year by two female nurse's aides at Lino Lakes Assisted Living. When Edwards requested details from police and the Minnesota Department of Health, he was told the information was confidential until an investigation was complete. He only discovered the nature of the abuse after an employee at the facility sent him videos via Facebook.

Kent Edwards brought a box of his mother Suzanne’s ashes to the Senate hearing Wednesday, where he described how she was repeatedly taunted and verbally humiliated at a Lino Lakes assisted-living facility.

"By the facility, police, court system and the state... I was given zero information," Edwards said in testimony.

The public hearing follows reports that hundreds of incidents of criminal abuse, including physical and sexual assaults, go uninvestigated each year by the state agency charged with protecting the elderly in senior homes. A state working group, led by families of elder abuse victims and senior advocates, released a report last month calling for a series of broad reforms, including increased oversight of the lightly regulated assisted-living industry and tougher penalties against facilities where serious abuse occurs.

Responding to pressure from family members, state officials said Monday they have made dramatic gains in reducing a giant backlog of unresolved complaints of elder abuse in senior care homes. The backlog had developed over the years because of a surge of maltreatment complaints and long-standing inefficiencies at the Office of Health Facility Complaints (OHFC), a division of the state Department of Health.