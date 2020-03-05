Vice President Mike Pence, arriving Thursday at the 3M Innovation Center in Maplewood, described a “all hands on deck effort” to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has alarmed health officials around the world.

The Vice President’s trip to 3M was part of a cross-country tour in his role leading the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He was met by 3M company CEO Mike Roman, Minnesota Gov Tim Walz and others government and industry officials. 3M is a maker of the N95 respirator, a type of facemask used as personal protective equipment against airborne particles.

“As President Trump said, we will have a whole of government approach,” Pence said ahead of talks about production of personal protective equipment.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the efforts of American business leaders and companies like 3M who are coming alongside and ensuring that our nation has the resources, has the support to be able to deal with the coronavirus in every respect across the country,” Pence added.

Pence was next scheduled to head to Washington state to speak with officials about the coronavirus. The Washington state trip forced him to cancel a planned campaign event later Thursday at the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront with Second Lady Karen Pence. The Second Lady was still expected to appear at the “Keep America Great” event, which is part of President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

The Vice President’s visit came as Minnesota lawmakers have been holding hearings on the state’s response to a potential regional outbreak of COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes. The Minnesota Health Department has asked for $25 million in emergency funding to prepare and track the virus, which has spread around the globe from China.

In Congress, the House approved an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill Wednesday to combat the new virus, sending the legislation to the Senate, which could act as soon as Thursday.

Accompanying the Vice President were Stephen Hahn, Commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Coordinator, and Minnesota Health Commissioner Janet Malcolm. The 3M executives meeting with Pence were Mojdeh Poul, executive vice president for the Health Care Business Group, Michael Vale, executive vice president of the Safety and Industrial Business Group, Denise Rutherford, senior vice president for corporate affairs, and Omar Vargas, vice president for global government affairs.

Although stores have seen a run on facemasks in recent weeks, health officials warn that they are intended for health care professionals caring for sick patients and generally not effective in preventing the public from catching coronavirus.

Pence’s visit also comes on the heels of Minnesota’s presidential primary on Super Tuesday. Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016, putting the state in his sights for the 2020 election.

Twitter: @smontemayor