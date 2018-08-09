Oops, just oops.
Nobody expects a national political figure to have a total grasp of local accomplishments when they parachute into town. But somebody needed to do a better job of preparing Vice President Mike Pence for the platitudes part of his speech in Duluth on Wednesday.
Maybe this comes under the heading of #FakeSports
