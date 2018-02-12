Italian red sauce mainstay Vescio's is closing in Dinkytown after 60 years of serving students, faculty and other patrons on the edge of the University of Minnesota campus.

In a statement posted late Sunday on Facebook, the owners said they will be closing for good in March. A reason was not given other than "all good things must come to an end."

In 2016, Vescio's closed its other location, in St. Louis Park, after 31 years. A Vescio's in Burnsville that opened in 1988 closed many years ago.

"We have had the pleasure of serving multiple generations of families over the years," Sunday's statement continued. We have even had five generations of our own family working at Vescio's in Dinkytown !!! ... Our family will move on to new beginnings, adventures and opportunities."

The restaurant, which opened in 1956 at 406 14th Av. SE., went on to express gratitude for "our past and present employees who have worked alongside us. You are all family and we can't thank you enough for your countless hours of hard work and dedication."

Tony Vescio said in a recent interview posted on its Facebook page that "we make a lot of things here by scratch at the restaurant. ... We make almost all of our own sauces. That's something you can't get anywhere else."

Frank Vescio in 1960 at his family restaurant in Dinkytown.

Sunday's statement signed off with a warning about owner Frank Vescio having more time on his hands: "Beware all you walleyes, crappies and sunfish out there ... here comes Frank!!!"

Bobby Knight, Frankie and Sid

Vescio's has long been a favorite of many notable personalities who either called the Twin Cities home or just passed through. Former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight would often drop in when his Hoosiers were in town to play the Gophers. He was joined at times by Star Tribune sports columnist Sid Hartman, who regularly touted the restaurant on the radio.

Another fan of Vescio's was former Twins standout pitcher Frank Viola, whose pasta dinners were a ritual the day before a game.

"This is exactly the kind of place I used to come to with my mom and dad when I was growing up," Viola said in 1988, one year after he helped the Twins to a World Series title. "It's a real friendly place."

For any lovebirds willing to accept a serving of melancholy this week, Vescio's has a two-person special whipped up for Wednesday, the restaurant's final Valentine's Day welcoming customers.

Despite the second of two Vescio's winding down, there will still be one place where opportunities to twirl noodles made by Vescio's can be had.

Vescio's has had a permanent stand since the mid-1970s at the State Fair near the ramp leading into the grandstand, and there's every reason to believe it will be open again come late August for the 12-day run of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

"We just got a call from Fred Vescio saying they intend on being at the fair," said Dennis Larson, who oversees food and beverage operations at the fair.

Larson said that occupying a permanent structure at the fair — Vescio's is one of six currently — is desirable among vendors, mainly because it means less worry about making the cut year in and year out.

"Typically, if you're in, you're in" for the long haul, Larson said.