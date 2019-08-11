Someone has left a sour taste in the mouth of the owner of Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store.

The big yellow building along Hwy. 169 south of Jordan took a punch over the weekend by a vehicle, the store’s operators are disclosing on Facebook, complete with a series of photos showing the damage and assurances that it’s still open for business.

Its staff is keeping its spirits up, noting on Facebook that “we’re happy to say that everyone is ok. But what about the chocolate!? Well, come in and see for yourself! 80% of the chocolate table was untouched!”

The State Patrol is investigating the crash that dented the seasonal business. The agency has yet to disclose any details about the incident including whether the wayward motorist stuck around for his or her just deserts or skedaddled.

Its hangar-like building slathered with yellow paint and filled with quirky sweets like bacon-flavored soda and jalapeño cotton candy is a can’t miss attention grabber along the highway that leads Twin Citians down Mankato way and to other points south and west.