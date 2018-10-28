A pack of young males ambushed a University of Minnesota student on campus early Sunday, assaulting and robbing the victim in the middle of the night, school officials said.

The violent incident occurred about 1:50 a.m. near Ferguson Hall on the West Bank, according to a campuswide alert from university police. No arrests have been announced.

The student was walking when pushed to the ground by eight to 10 males, two of whom were riding bicycles, police said.

They stole a backpack and left the victim with minor injuries and a damaged smartphone.

There was no indication that the suspects, believed to be in their teens and early 20s, were armed, police added.

Ferguson Hall is located on S. 4th Street near the Ted Man Concert Hall and houses the School of Music, which includes 70 practice rooms, classrooms and various large rehearsal rooms.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call university police at 612-624-COPS (2677).