A University of St. Thomas student accidentally shot himself Friday night inside a residence hall, authorities said.

He suffered a minor injury, St. Paul police said.

An alert was posted on the school's website saying there is no threat to the public.

Police "authorized an all-clear for the accidental discharge in Flynn Hall for the campus community," the alert said. "No further threat."

According to the website, the university prohibits "all weapons on university property except where possession of a weapon is a requirement of an individual's job."

KAREN ZAMORA