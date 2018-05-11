A last-minute proposal to freeze tuition at the University of Minnesota was voted down by the board of regents Friday, after members said they wanted more time to consider the idea.

President Eric Kaler, who has proposed a 2 percent increase for in-state undergraduates, pledged to offer other options before the board makes its final decision in June.

Regent Michael Hsu urged the board to endorse the idea of a tuition freeze Friday as a way to send a message to the state Legislature, which has yet to act on the university’s request for an extra $10 million in state funds. The U has offered to freeze tuition if the funds are approved.

“It’s an opportunity to go back to the legislature and tell them that we have on our own frozen tuition,” said Hsu. He proposed using any extra state funds to reduce tuition.

But others said they were reluctant to vote on a freeze before Kaler and his team can specify what budget cuts might have to be made as a result.

“It’s premature, I think,” said chairman David McMillan. “This decision in my mind has to be well-informed, and I can’t make it without understanding the consequences.”

But he said Friday’s vote should not be taken as a decision to raise tuition. And he emphasized that any additional state funds would be used to keep tuition down.

The board is scheduled to vote in June on the tuition rate for the 2018-2019 school year.

Kaler’s proposal would raise undergraduate tuition for Minnesota residents by $258, to $13,058 a year.