KANSAS CITY - Minnesota United is lucky the score wasn’t 4-0.

In the 54th minute, Sporting Kansas City forward Soony Saad ricocheted a shot off the bar and post, the ball seemingly crossing the goal line and bouncing back out into the box. But defender Jimmy Medranda was there to head the ball home once more.

It certainly looked like Saad had scored, but Medranda was the one to make the stat sheet. A different Saad, however, remedied that in the 87th minute when defender Saad Abdul-Salaam scored. And that gave Kansas City a 3-0 win against United on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park. Kansas City orchestrated its revenge plus one from when United took the first of four meetings this season 2-0 a month ago.

Kansas City (7-4-4) hasn’t lost at home in 16 MLS regular season matches, a streak that started back on June 19, 2016. United (4-8-2) has yet to win a match on the road yet this inaugural season.

After a first half that saw Kansas City take 17 total shots to United’s one, the Loons couldn’t quite make it out of the first 45 minutes unscathed.

United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth’s feet stayed planted on the grass while Kansas City’s Ike Opara took a rare shot on goal, nutmegging Medranda. The ball skipped right into the near post with just a minute left in stoppage time of the first half.

United did endure some early adversity in the form of starting winger Miguel Ibarra leaving in the eighth minute with a right calf strain. Midfielder Rasmus Schuller, who hadn’t played since the first half of the April 15 match at the Houston Dynamo because of a hip flexor injury, came on in his stead.

The Loons employed two other rarely used players with its other substituions, too. Winger Bashkim Kadrii came in for Ish Jome in the 55th minute after not playing since April 29 and not making the squad since the last meeting with Kansas City on May 7. Left back Marc Burch then limped off in the 63rd minute, and Justin Davis came into the match. He hadn’t played since April 23.

United will take yet another crack at Kansas City on June 14 when the two meet again at Children’s Mercy Park in the U.S. Open Cup.